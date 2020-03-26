Anna Nystrom Is A Bombshell In A Tight Gray Dress

Anna Nystrom shared another gorgeous shot on Instagram while rocking a tight gray dress that most certainly had her 8.6 million fans on the platform excited. The blond beauty has been posting about one photo a day during the COVID-19 pandemic, making sure to keep her distance and pose for solo shots only. In the latest addition to her feed, the model stood in a gorgeous, secluded area.

Nystrom did not tag her location in this social media update but the setting was picture-perfect as she stood against an old stone wall with rustic wooden doors. Above her were a variety of branches and pink flowers and the Swedish beauty posed near a tree trunk, leaning one hand on the base of the tree and running the other through her long, flowing locks. She stared seductively into the camera with attention drawn to her eyes thanks to the dark makeup she added. In addition, she wore a matte lipstick on her pout, the same color that seems to be her go-to in photos.

The 27-year-old flaunted her hourglass figure in a tight gray dress that hit right at her knee. It featured a neckline that dipped slightly and had spaghetti straps, bringing out her sculpted shoulders and arms. She didn’t take away from the outfit, wearing a minimal amount of jewelry with a small nude bracelet as well as a silver necklace. In the caption of the post, she added a single pink flower emoji which perfectly matched the one in her photo.

The update has only been live on her page for a few minutes but that has not stopped her army of fans from flooding it with likes and comments. So far, followers have double-clicked the photo over 14,000 times while adding over 200 comments as well. The majority of Instagrammers took to the post to rave over her fit physique while others used emoji to weigh in.

“You are so beautiful and sweet as always,” one fan raved, adding a number of flame emoji to the end of their kind words.

“In love with your style! You look amazing as always,” a second Instagrammer user excitedly wrote.

“Your beauty is incomparable,” another fan complimented while adding a number of red hearts to the end of the comment.

