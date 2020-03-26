Australian Brunette Jessica Cribbon Shows Off Sculpted Body In Crocheted Bikini At The Beach: ‘Mentally Here’

Jessica Cribbon showed off her spectacular physique to her 654,000 Instagram fans and followers earlier this week as she took to the popular social media platform to share a throwback photo of where she would like to be at the moment.

The Australian glamour and bikini model, who became popular after appearing on the covers of Maxim and Zoo Weekly magazine, was captured on a beach as the sea and some rocks could be seen behind her, though the background was blurry. As the geotag revealed, the picture was taken in Laguna Beach, California. In her caption, Cribbon noted that she was “mentally here.”

Cribbon sported a two-piece bathing suit in a crocheted orange style for a perfect hippie, California vibe. The bikini top featured a high halter neck that tied around her neck. The sides of the top dipped low onto her body, showcasing a bit of her sideboobs. The crochet texure varied, creating bigger spaces in the middle that teased a bit of skin, while the parts on either side were tighter to cover up her breasts. The top hugged her body tightly, outlining her buxom physique.

The brunette bombshell teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that boasted the same tight texture in the middle and wider spaces on the sides. Cribbon hooked her thumbs on the straps as she pulled them up a bit, for extra spiciness.

Cribbon didn’t add any tags to reveal where her swimsuit was from. The model wore her dark tresses parted in the middle and styled in two side braids with a white ribbon weaves through them. The model wore an intricate necklace featuring turquoise stones and light brown corduroy fringes that completed her hippie, Native American-inspired look.

Cribbon also opted to wear a face full of makeup, including black liner and long lashes that added a lot of intensity to her eyes. A neutral color on her lips balanced out the dark eye makeup, while bronzer helped to contour her face.

As of the time of this writing, the photo has attracted more than 8,400 likes and upwards of 400 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to share their admiration for Cribbon and to praise her beauty.

“So hot,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a heart-eyes emoji and a fire.

“I’m in love,” replied another fan, also adding heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“How are you real SERIOUSLY,” a third one raved.