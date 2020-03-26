Jade Grobler Stuns In An Itty-Bitty Orange Bikini

South African-born model Jade Grobler took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 25, to upload a sizzling update that stunned her 930,000 followers. Despite the Autumn weather in Australia, the bombshell decided to wear a skimpy bikini that put her sexy figure on display.

For the snap, Jade could be seen indoors, seemingly inside her home. She was seemingly standing near a window and put her phone’s camera timer to work, as she posed front and center in her scanty attire. The model angled her right hip to the side, tilting her head as she smiled at the camera. In the next pic, the stunner stepped out of her balcony and posed with her legs crossed, and her head tilted to the side. She grabbed some sections of hair as she closed her eyes.

Jade’s orange bikini top boasted a deep neckline that showcased ample cleavage, and tiny spaghetti straps that went over her lean shoulders. It is also important to note that the garment was a little too small for her chest that she spilled out from the bottom. As a result, a glimpse of her underboob was seen. The hottie paired the top with pretty low-cut matching bottoms. It had double straps on each side of her curvy hips, highlighting her taut tummy and flat abs.

Jade sported her usual accessories, such as her pendant necklace and string bracelet. She had her blond locks down and unstyled, hanging over shoulders and down her back. Her makeup application included well-defined eyebrows, thick black mascara, and some pink color on her lips.

In the caption of the post, the model simply dropped an orange emoji instead of using words. She also shared that her swimwear was from Boutine Los Angeles and tagged the brand in the photo.

Among her thousands of fans, many were quick to react to her latest post. In under 24 hours of going live, the new share received over 37,000 likes and more than 500 comments. Admirers flocked to the comments section to leave praises and loving messages.

“These are stunning photos of you. I love the bikini! It flatters your body so much,” one of her online admirers commented on the post.

“I can’t pick up my bottom jaw from the ground. Jade, you’re so beautiful and hot! I also hope you’re staying indoors. Keep safe,” wrote a fan, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Best hips on Instagram, not to mention, the rest is just as beautiful too,” added a third social media user.