Devon Windsor Goes For A Walk On The Beach In A Cheeky, Polka Dot Bikini: ‘Take Me Back’

Devon Windsor is reminiscing about warmer days on the beach.

The Victoria’s Secret model — who is currently practicing social distancing at her home amid the coronavirus pandemic — shared a throwback video of a past vacation by the ocean to her Instagram page today that was an instant hit with her 1.9 million followers. The short clip captured the 26-year-old taking a stroll in the sand as the waves gently flowed up to the shore and the golden sun spilled over her incredible figure.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Devon’s certainly did not disappoint. The blond bombshell looked stunning in a skimpy bikini from her own Devon Windsor Swimwear line that left little to the imagination, adding some serious heat to her page.

Devon stunned in the itty-bitty black two-piece that was covered in blue polka dots. The set included a smocked, off-the-shoulder top that showcased her toned arms. A sexy lace-up detail fell in the middle of the garment, which cut off just below her chest to give her audience an ample look at her flat midsection and abs.

The catwalk queen also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were even more revealing. The piece boasted a daringly cheeky design that exposed her peachy booty almost in its entirety while also flaunting her long, lean legs. Its thick waistband featured the same lace-up detail as the top and sat high up on Devon’s hips, drawing further attention to her toned torso and trim waist.

Devon accessorized her look with a set of breaded bracelets and gold necklaces, and rocked a pair of trendy black sunglasses to shade herself from the bright sun. Her platinum tresses were worn down and flew all around her in the gentle ocean breeze, and she appeared to be going makeup-free to show off her striking natural beauty.

Fans were far from shy about showing love to the eye-popping new addition to Devon’s Instagram page. After just five hours of going live to her feed, the video has been viewed over 36,000 times and has earned more than 8,4000 likes. Dozens also flocked to the comments section of the post, many to leave compliments for the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Wow!! You are a very beautiful lady,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Devon looked “stunning.”

“Take all of us back,” a third follower pleaded.

Others simply used emoji to express their admiration for the model’s look, with many opting for the blue heart and heart-eyed emoji.

Devon has been sharing a number of bikini snaps to her Instagram page lately. Another recent throwback photo shared by the model saw her fishing out on a boat in a minuscule green two-piece. That look proved popular as well, earning over 19,000 likes.