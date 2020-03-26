‘KUWTK’:Kim Kardashian Accuses Sisters Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Of Not Working As Hard As Her

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian‘s epic fight seems to have taken place over Kim’s questioning of Kourtney’s work ethic.

In a recent clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs on Thursday, March 26, viewers watched how the sisters’ intense fight came about. The clip was from the show’s season premiere and was shared on its Instagram page.

According to Hollywood Life, the argument transpired after they were having a conversation about their mother, Kris Jenner. The momager was having an event in Paris, and both Kourtney and Kendall said they couldn’t attend. Kim expressed her concern about who in the family would support Kris if something happened to her in the next few years. While Kim said she believes Kris would look to her for assistance, she knows both Kourtney and Kendall wouldn’t be available to be there for their mom. Kim’s reasoning for the accusation was she didn’t feel that Kourtney would care enough about the situation to support her mother. She also felt that Kendall’s “anxiety” would get in the way of her being there for their mom. The KKW Beauty founder also noted that her sisters’ personal problems have affected their professional lives.

“If I were on my death bed, I would still show up. And mom is so used to me, Kourtney and Khloe [Kardashian],” Kim said in the clip. “Me and Khloe,” she continued to say, leaving Kourtney’s name out of the lineup.

Kim’s comment upset Kendall, who threatened to “come at” her older sister. She also expressed that she was angry with Kim for downplaying her work ethic. The 24-year-old model then continued to say that she had been feeling sick, as well as experiencing “panic attacks,” which is why she couldn’t go to Paris.

Kim explained in her confessional interview that she didn’t intend to hurt her sisters’ feelings by making her comments. She said that she knew the event meant a lot to Kris and was reaching out to see which one of her daughters would go to Paris for her.

“I was just expressing that Kylie [Jenner] not going to Paris and how my mom’s freaking out, crying and begging us — she’s so used to me and Khloe showing up, especially Khloe,” Kim said, also noting that she and Khloe, “would’ve gone [to Paris] no matter how sick we are, that’s just who we are and who we’ve always been.”

Kourtney also defended herself to Kim in the clip. She said her sister always has a “narrative” about her that she doesn’t take any of her projects seriously. She also said that she was fed up with being portrayed in a negative way when it comes to filming the show or her other work. The Poosh founder was called out by Kim and Khloe last season for not being as open with her personal life while she’s on camera.