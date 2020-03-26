Sofia Bevarly Looks Smoking Hot In Ruffled Bikini

Model Sofia Bevarly looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram update. The beauty wore a tiny ruffled, red bikini that showed off her incredible figure while she waded in the ocean.

Sofia’s post was comprised of three photos that captured her on a beach on what appeared to be a beautiful day. Sofia did not say where she was, but she appeared to have a section of the ocean all to herself.

The stunner was certainly dressed for a day at the beach. Her itty-bitty bikini left plenty of skin exposed. The top had triangle-shaped cups and featured ruffles on the shoulder straps. The thong bottoms sat low on her hips and also had a small ruffle on each side.

The first photo of the collection showed Sofia from the front at a close angle. The image captured her body from the middle of the thigh up, giving her fans a nice look at her ample chest, flat tummy and curvy hips. She held her hand above her eyes to shield them from the sun as she smiled for the camera.

In the second picture, Sofia’s backside was facing the camera. She stood in water up to the middle of her calves as she walked near the shore, which was lined with palm trees. Her derrière was the main focal point of the snap. Also on display was her hourglass shape.

The third photo captured the stunner from the front at a distance as she stood in the water. She played with her hair as she looked at something off to the side. She looked gorgeous as she stood in shadows that were cast on the water.

In the caption, she wrote that while none of her followers would have ever guessed, the snaps were taken in front of construction workers.

Hundreds of her followers flooded the comments section with complimentary remarks. Others had to point out that she was probably a delightful distraction for the construction crew.

“I bet u [sic] sure gave them a view or two,” joked one Instagram user.

“I’m absolutely CERTAIN they got no work done,” said a second admirer.

“Lol best day those construction workers ever had,” quipped a third fan.

“You stopped production on that job site,” a fourth follower commented.

Sofia wearing a bikini is certainly a sight for sore eyes. Luckily for her followers, she uploads plenty of content that shows her wearing bathing suits in all kinds of colors and styles.