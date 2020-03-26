Scheana Marie Claims She’s One Of The Only ‘Vanderpump Rules’ OGs Who Takes Her Job Seriously

Scheana Marie seems to be throwing some shade.

Scheana Marie believes she is one of the only remaining original cast members of Vanderpump Rules who still takes her job at SUR Restaurant seriously.

During an episode of Everything Iconic with host Danny Pellegrino, the longtime reality star, who has long worked as a waitress at the West Hollywood restaurant, revealed that because she knows how crucial the restaurant is to the series, she continues to clock in for shifts and regularly enjoys nights out at the venue.

“I’m one of the few of them who still takes this job and show seriously and knows that it’s a show based around a restaurant and if none of us are at the restaurant, then what show is it?” Scheana explained days ago. “I enjoy going into SUR. I go in at least once a week for dinner because I love meeting the fans.”

According to Scheana, she seems to think that other members of the Vanderpump Rules cast have gotten to big for their britches and are no longer interested in working at the restaurant that made them famous. Although Scheana acknowledged that she would likely get in trouble for saying so, she feels that she isn’t above working at the restaurant because it’s her job and it is where the series got its start in January 2013.

Scheana went on to say that while she does take on shifts at the restaurant when she can, it is nearly impossible for her to work a normal routine due to the fan attraction that SUR Restaurant has become over the past eight seasons. After all, the second Scheana walks into the restaurant, she is immediately noticed due to her role on the show.

“It’s not that I’m better than it. It’s impossible and especially at a place where we pull tips, it’s not fair to the other servers who are putting in 100 percent and I’m there giving my tables 25 percent because I’m taking photos,” Scheana explained.

Just weeks ago, as The Inquisitr revealed, Scheana opened up about being one of the only remaining original cast members of Vanderpump Rules who still works at SUR Restaurant during a chat with Fox 10 TV.

“I’m a lifer for place. So, as long as there’s a show and a restaurant, I’ll be there,” Scheana admitted to the news program.

Also still working at SUR Restaurant are Scheana’s friends and Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Jax Taylor.