Katie Bell Looks Super Sexy In Pink Lace Lingerie On Instagram: ‘Can We Kiss Forever?”

Social media sensation Katie Bell recently took to her Instagram page and had her 1.9 million followers completely mesmerized with a very hot pic.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a pink lace lingerie set that allowed her to put her enviable body on full display. To spice things up, Katie stood in front of a mirror and turned her back toward the camera, a move which allowed her to show off her pert derriere through her skimpy panties.

Meanwhile, she tugged at her bra to flaunt her enviable cleavage as well as a glimpse of underboob. To strike a pose, she kept a hand on her hair, tilted her head, and looked at her self in the mirror.

Staying true to her signature style, the stunner opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation, a nude-pink shade of lipstick, gray eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows, which had been arched to perfection.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back. To ramp up the glam, she also has her manicured nails painted with a black polish.

For the picture, Katie stood in her bathroom. Within a day of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, the picture has garnered more than 151,000 likes and 2,200-plus comments which prove that the model is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website.

While the majority of her fans praised her for her beautiful looks, others solely focused on the sheer display of skin and expressed their admiration for the model by using explicit words and phrases.

“Please, stay safe. I love you and I want to marry you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are literally the definition of perfection,” another user chimed in.

“Wow, you are the most beautiful woman in the world. I can’t even,” a third admirer wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower praised the model for her enviable physique.

“You have the body of a goddess. Such a beautiful figure!” they wrote.

Some fans used words and phrases like “extremely hot,” “mind-blowing,” and “so charming,” to let the model know how much they adore her. Other followers used countless hearts, kiss and fire emoji instead of long sentences to praise Katie in a typical millennial fashion.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and IG influencers. These included Antje Utgaard and Jaylene Cook.