Pharrell Williams Slammed On Twitter After Posting A GoFundMe For Frontline Responders

Pharrell Williams took to his popular Twitter account earlier this week to share a link to a GoFundMe page that is aimed at raising money for frontline responders. The pop superstar has a massive following with over 10.9 million on the social media platform. However, a new post urging fans to donate money to aid frontline responders who are helping with the COVID-19 pandemic has come under fire by many social media users.

“Hospitals are running low on masks, gowns, and other critical items. We need to replenish their supplies,” Williams tweeted. “Take action, make a donation, and ask others to join the fight. We’re in this together. Let’s protect the responders on the frontlines.”

So far, the tweet has earned over 700 retweets in addition to over 1,800 likes, but the reviews in the comments section are very mixed. While some fans applauded the “Happy” singer for using his platform for a good cause, the majority of others took the opportunity to call him out for sharing a fundraiser with them when he is worth over $150 million and could easily make a huge donation.

“I’ve got about 13 pounds in the bank. You’ve got about 150 million dollars. You give away 149 million dollars and I’ll give my 13 pounds. How does that sound?” one angry Twitter user lashed out, adding a screenshot that included Williams’ photo and net worth.

“You know you and your music/industry friends can knock this out easily right?” another follower suggested.

One Twitter user even suggested that celebrities have their own private platform to share things with one another since a few A-listers could easily donate and give to great causes more easily than their fans. Despite all of the backlash that the 46-year-old has been receiving on social media, the Go Fund Me page itself has earned a lot of money.

While the goal has been set at $10 million, generous people from all over have dipped deep into their pockets, giving over $4 million dollars in just two days. According to the page, the fundraiser was organized by Flexport.org and seven others on behalf of CAF America. The money will be used to purchase medical gloves, masks, and gowns, and it will also pay for the transportation of the medical items.

So far, the money has done a decent amount of good, and the fund was able to donate a ton to San Francisco’s Department of Public Health with over 60,000 surgical masks, 34,000 gloves, 2,000 surgical gowns, and 50 thermometers. When more money is raised, it has been promised that additional supplies will be purchased and donated.

At this point, it is unclear whether Williams himself made a donation to the fund.