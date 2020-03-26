Fitness Trainer Cassandre Davis Shows Off Toned Booty As She Gets Sultry In The Ocean

Cassandre Davis sent a few hearts racing on Wednesday, March 25, when she took to her Instagram feed to share a racy video in which she flaunted her toned booty in a barely there thong bikini.

In the clip, the fitness model, who is also known as Casi Davis, was featured on her knees in the sand as she allowed the ocean waves to crash against her body. Davis had her knees apart as she sat against her heels. The model leaned forward, resting her weight on her hands. The camera was positioned behind her, putting her derriere front and center.

The video started out in regular speed and then sped up, showing the motion of the waves hitting Davis’s body in slow motion, before returning to full speed right at the end. The clip was paired with the song “Waves” by Kanye West. Davis didn’t add a geotag to her post to reveal the location. The model appeared to have been captured at golden hour, judging by the lighting. The video was a throwback, as the fitness model has stated in previous posts that she is in self-quarantine amid the growing pandemic of COVID-19.

Davis rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a bright white color that contrasted with her tanned skin.

Her bikini top was not fully visible in the shot since she had her back to the camera. But the top had thin straps that went over her shoulders and attached to a thick band that wrapped around her midsection. Davis teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that sat high on her frame. The bottoms were placed high on her sides in a way that helped to accentuate the contrast between her voluptuous lower body and her slender waist. The bikini also featured a thong bottom that bared her famous booty. According to the tag she added to the post, her swimsuit was from Frankies.

Since going live, the video has been viewed more than 77,600 times, garnering upwards of 28,800 likes and over 280 comments, proving to be a hit with thousands of here 1.3 million Instagram followers.

“Bookmark forever. Slow mo FOREVER,” one user raved.

“Beyond stunning [heart-eyes emoji] [red heart] you are a true living art work,” replied another fan, adding another red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Perfection,” a third one chimed in, following the message with a heart-eyes emoji, a drooling face and a fire.