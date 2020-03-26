Nicky Gile Puts Her Pert Booty On Full Display In New Instagram Snap

American model Nicky Gile isn’t leaving much to the imagination in new pics she posted to Instagram. The 26-year-old flashed some serious skin in the steamy snaps uploaded on Wednesday, March 25. In the new post, she modeled a flirty two-piece that showed off her killer body.

In the new addition to her feed, the Los Angeles-based model was seen outdoors in her skimpy bikini. In the first and last photo, Nicky was photographed from her thighs up, posing with her toned backside facing the camera, making her perky derriere the main focus of the shot.

In the second snap, the model posed sideways with her hands leaning on something. She looked straight into the camera with a seductive look on her face. The bright sunshine made her flawless, tanned skin glow, while the big date palm tree in the background gave her snaps a summer vibe.

Nicky sported a gray bikini set from an unknown brand. While the front side of her swimwear was not shown in the photos, it was seen in a different Instagram post. The bathing suit’s top featured a plunging neckline that exposed ample cleavage and was held by narrow straps that went over her shoulders and around her back.

The Bang energy model wore a matching pair of thong that clung to her slender waist, seemingly boasting high leg cuts that helped accentuate her hips and thighs.

She wore her long blond hair down and parted in the middle. Its straight strands hung over her back and shoulder. She sported a fresh makeup look consisted of sculpted brows, thick mascara, bronzer, and nude lipstick.

The latest share garnered more than 36,000 likes and over 500 comments in under 24 hours of being live on the social media platform. Many of Nicky’s fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments, telling her how beautiful she looked, while others raved about her amazing figure. Some followers decided to use emoji to express their admiration.

“You are insanely gorgeous and always picture-perfect. Your photos made my day, thank you!” one of her fans commented on the post, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“The day just got better! You always deliver on your a** promise, Nicky! Thank you, and I hope you are staying safe,” wrote another fan.

“You’re doing the internet a good service in a tough time. You have good taste in clothes,” a third social media user chimed in.

“Your beauty is a shining landscape of galaxies,” added a fourth online admirer.