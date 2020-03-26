Lyna Perez Goes Braless Under Open Jean Jacket & Asks Fans Who Wants To See Her Nude Next Time

Lyna Perez set fire to her Instagram page by posing in an open jean jacket with no bra underneath. In the last few weeks, the model has been putting on a cheeky display for fans who are in quarantine, and her most recent social media share gave her followers a glimpse of her outfit just before she started to practice social distancing.

In the sun-drenched photo, Perez appeared on a paved walkway that was lined with trees. There wasn’t a cloud in the sky, and the picture-perfect setting looked like something out of a movie. The Miami hottie appeared right in the middle of the photo, posing for the camera while her eyes wandered off into the distance. The 27-year-old added some volume to her tresses with a number of curls while her long locks cascaded down her chest.

She also wore a flawless application of makeup that included the basics like blush, eyeliner, highlighter, and lip gloss. Perez’s curvy figure looked nothing short of spectacular in an all-denim outfit comprised of a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes and a cropped jean jacket that she opened up, exposing her chest. Her toned midsection and fit thighs were also on display in the update.

In the caption of the post, the bikini model explained to her fans that she didn’t realize that this would be her last day at the beach, noting that if she did, she wouldn’t have worn this much clothing. She also told Instagrammers to comment with a devil emoji if they think that she should hit the beach naked next time.

In just moments of the share going live, fans have gone crazy for it, clicking “like” over 62,000 times while also flooding it with well over 1,600 comments. Most admirers commented with the devil emoji, urging her to go nude in the next photo. Many others simply dropped a line to gush over the hot picture.

“Your body is perfect, just like your soul,” one of Perez’s fans commented with the addition of a heart emoji.

“You always look so happy and kind… and sexy of course,” another social media user added.

“You look like you got to much clothes on for your usual attire,” another one of the model’s fans pointed out.

A few days ago, The Inquisitr shared that the Miami resident posed in a scandalous bright pink bikini. In the short video clip shared on her page, she appeared to be having a blast while bouncing around to promote Bang Energy.