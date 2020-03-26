Bri Teresi Goes Braless In Sheer, Cropped Tank & High-Waisted Undies On Instagram

Bri Teresi turned up the heat to the max in her latest Instagram post. In a black-and-white photo on her feed, the blond bombshell went braless as she rocked an incredibly cropped tank top and matching underwear that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her body.

The photo showed Bri posing on her bed, which was covered in textured pillows and a had an elegant backboard. Behind the bed, a photo or painting of a large tree could be seen. Light appeared to be shining in from somewhere off-camera as the rays washed over Bri and highlighted her tan skin. She looked cozy and casual yet sexy in her skimpy outfit.

Bri’s look included a white, high-neck tank top that was slightly sheer and tight-fitting. The tank was cropped all the way up to her breasts, and the fabric was pulled up slightly, so Bri’s bare underboob was on full display. The model looked dangerously close to having a wardrobe malfunction at any moment.

Bri’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a pair of high-waisted, white undies. The underwear featured a white waistband with “Don’t Touch” written in black lettering. In addition, the waistband hugged her hourglass figure closely, while the high-cut sides allowed Bri’s long, lean legs to be fully exposed.

Bri did not wear any accessories with her outfit, but she did appear to be rocking some makeup. Her look included contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeliner, and a dark color on her full lips. She wore her blond locks styled up in a messy and loose bun, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

Bri posed with one knee on the bed while the other remained on the ground, showing off her shapely thigh. She arched her back, stuck her chest out, and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

In the caption, Bri echoed the phrase on her waistband.

The post garnered more than 6,300 likes and just over 200 comments in a few hours, proving to be a hit with Bri’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You’re too gorgeous, hope you and your family are safe and healthy,” one fan said.

“Stunning babe,” another user added.

“Wow Bri!” a third fan wrote.

Dedicated fans will know that Bri sported this same tank top earlier in the week. In another post, the model wore the skimpy top with some green, lacy undies as she posed in a chicken coop.