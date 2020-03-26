‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Victoria Fakes Her Recovery

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, March 26 reveals that Adam manipulates Alyssa and then visits Victor. Plus, Victoria and Sharon have an eye-opening therapy session, and Nick and Billy clash at the old Dark Horse offices.

Alyssa (Maria DiDomenico) showed up at Adam’s (Mark Grossman) penthouse, and Adam sent Connor (Judah Mackey) to play. Alyssa apologized for lashing out at Adam the last time they spoke, and then they discussed that Adam believes Victor (Eric Braeden) killed her father. Adam managed to hide a smirk from his childhood friend as she talked about finding the truth. Adam offered to help Alyssa develop a plan so that Victor wouldn’t realize she was investigating his past. Ultimately, Adam promised to have Alyssa’s article about Victor’s misdeeds published when she finishes because he owns a stake in a media company, and she was impressed.

At the Ranch, Victor reread an article about Cliff’s death, and then Sharon (Sharon Case) arrived. They talked for a bit about Sharon’s cancer and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) recovery. Sharon admitted that her and Victoria’s sessions are helpful for her too, and then she sensed that something was weighing on Victor. He declined to open up to Sharon, and Victoria showed up, so Victor left the room. Sharon and Victoria’s session got off to an awkward start, so Sharon started using chess metaphors. Eventually, things got more relaxed, and before their time together ended, Sharon asked Victoria if everything between her and Billy (Jason Thompson) was really over.

Elsewhere, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) enjoyed some adult time as they reconnected after their breakup. After, they discussed the future, and Mariah wondered if she could go on tour with Tessa and Tanner (Chase Coleman). The answer was yes, but then Mariah started to worry about leaving Genoa City while Sharon fights breast cancer. However, during a call to her mother, Mariah received reassurance that she should live her life. Sharon let Mariah know that she has plenty of support, so Mariah and Tessa excitedly made plans.

Adam and Connor showed up at the Ranch, and Connor went to play with his cousins. Victor wondered why Adam stopped by while Victoria eavesdropped. Adam expressed his desire to help his family and prove himself. However, Victor firmly reminded his younger son that Victoria would be the Newman Enterprises CEO again as soon as she healed.

At the old Dark Horse offices, Nick expressed his anger that Billy was there. Billy informed his ex-brother-in-law that he and Lily (Christel Khalil) were running Chancellor’s new media division. Nick said he wanted Billy to leave town and go far away from Victoria. When things got loud, Lily stepped in, and when Nick expressed his disbelief that Lily would work with Billy, she noted that everybody deserves a second chance. After leaving the offices, Nick stopped by Crimson Lights, and Sharon told him she felt Victoria was pretending that she’s better.