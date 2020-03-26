Arianny Celeste Sizzles In A Figure-Hugging Lilac Dress With A Low-Cut Neckline

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste took to Instagram recently to share a gorgeous snap in which she rocked a figure-hugging dress with her 3.3 million Instagram followers. The photo was taken in Los Angeles, California, according to the geotag of the post, and Arianny posed in front of a wall with greenery draping down behind her.

The brunette bombshell wore an ensemble by the online retailer Fashion Nova, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The UFC stunner has worn the brand’s pieces many times before, and even identified herself as a partner with the brand in the caption of her post.

Arianny showed off her curves in a bodycon dress that had several interesting details. The look had long sleeves with a bit of added volume, giving the dress a romantic feel. The neckline featured ruffled trim that likewise added a feminine touch to the ensemble. However, the also had a plunging neckline that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. A hunt of a nude bra peeked out from the neckline of the dress, tempting her followers.

The remainder of the look had a figure-hugging silhouette that clung to every inch of her curves and stretched over her pert derriere and voluptuous hips. The dress came a few inches above her knee, not showing off too much of her toned legs.

Arianny held a white flower in one hand, and placed the other on her waist, striking a pose for the camera. Her pose also revealed a small tattoo she had one one wrist.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down in tousled curls, and she parted her lips in a seductive expression as she stared directly at the camera.

Arianny’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot look, and the post received over 9,800 likes within just one hour. The picture also racked up 166 comments within the same time span.

“Ahh this is so pretty,” one follower commented.

“You look stunning princess,” another fan added.

“Such a perfect picture,” one follower said.

“Being focused on this picture brings me joy, right now. Beautiful,” another fan commented.

Arianny is one of the many celebrities who is currently spending time at home under quarantine, but the buxom bombshell hasn’t let that stop her from tantalizing her followers. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny shared a snap in which she wore a lace-up bikini while lounging on her bed at home. The look showcased her curves, and she even accessorized with a pair of glasses for a different vibe.