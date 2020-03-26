Polina Malinovskaya Rocks Tight Dress With Plunging Neckline: ‘When This Is Over Please Invite Me Everywhere’

Polina Malinovskaya shared another stunning photo on her Instagram page while clad in a tight floral dress with a plunging neckline. The Russian charmer has been social distancing herself in recent days, spending time away from others amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has rocked the world. In the latest update shared on her feed, Malinovskaya told her fans that once everything dies down, she would love to be invited everywhere, promising that she will actually go.

In the photo, the bikini model posed on a beautiful stone ledge that overlooked the city of Positano, Italy. She looked like she was in her element, turning her head to the side as she gazed into the camera with an open-mouthed stare. Malinovskaya styled her long tresses down and straight, adding a part in the middle of her mane. She included a light application of makeup with a simple pink blush as well as mascara.

Leaning both hands on the stone ledge, she showed off her long, manicured nails that were painted light purple. The Instagram cutie flaunted her trim figure in a tight pink dress that had a rose pattern all over it. The dress was outlined in red and had a plunging neckline that showed plenty of cleavage for the braless look.

The new share has only been live for a few hours but the blond bombshell’s fans have given it ample attention.

So far, her 1.2 million fans have clicked the “like” button over 162,000 times and left over 1,400 comments. The majority of them agreed with the model, sharing that they also have the travel bug and are itching to go somewhere once everything dies down. Many flooded the comments section with praise for her fit figure.

“Oh my word!!! You are absolutely stunning, that dress looks fantastic on you!” one follower raved on the photo along with a number of red heart emoji.

“My God, you come from heaven, you are so gorgeous,” a second follower wrote on the photo.

“You look absolutely beautiful @polinamalinovskaya! Stay home and be safe until everything blows over my love,” another fan added on the post.

“Come to London in the UK and model for me!” another fan suggested.

Earlier this week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that the bombshell lit up her feed with another update that included three brand-new photos. In the update, she could be seen rocking an open white cardigan that exposed her chest for the camera.