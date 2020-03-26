Katrin Freud Sizzles In A Yellow Bikini On Instagram

Ukrainian Playboy model Katrin Freud, who is popular on Instagram for her amazing figure and beautiful looks, recently took to her page and wowed her one million fans with a hot, skin-baring snapshot.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Thursday, March 26, the stunner could be seen rocking a yellow bikini that allowed her to show off her enviable figure, particularly her never-ending cleavage, taut stomach, and her sexy legs.

Staying true to her signature style, Katrin opted for a full face of makeup. The application comprised a beige foundation that perfectly matched her sunkissed skin tone. She dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, opted for a nude shade of lipstick, gray eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara applied over false eyelashes. The hottie finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to fall over her back. To ramp up the glamour, she also had her manicured nails painted with a cream-colored polish.

Although she did not wear any jewelry to keep it simple, she retained the silver barbell in her bellybutton to exude sexy vibes.

For the snap, Katrin stood outdoor, slightly tilted her head, parted her lips and gazed into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, she added a meaningful quote in which she stated the irony of life, stating that in order to find happiness in life, one has to bear sadness. Similarly, one has to listen to a lot of noise before being able to appreciate silence. Lastly, she wrote that the value of something is only realized when it is not present in one’s life anymore.

Within three hours of going live, the hot picture garnered more than 6,000 likes and 135 comments in which fans and followers praised the hottie for her amazing figure and beautiful looks, and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Wow, you look gorgeous in this yellow bikini,” one of her fans commented.

“You’re absolutely stunning, Katarina,” another user chimed in.

“Looking so beautiful. Sending you kisses,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer commented on the model’s enviable physique.

“Such an amazing figure [heart-eyes emoji]. You are extremely beautiful.”

Other followers used words and phrases like “fantastic,” “perfect” and “freaking beautiful,” to express their admiration for the stunner.

Apart from her fans and followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Jackie Janzer, Gayana Rubin, and Pandora Blue.