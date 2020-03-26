Anna Katharina Shows Off Tight Abs In Patterned String Bikini As She Jokes About Her ‘Quarantine Roots’

Anna Katharina likely sent several hearts aflutter on Thursday when she popped up on Instagram in a string bikini that flaunted her enviably trim figure. The minuscule two-piece swimsuit was covered in a green leafy tropical print with pink and yellow flowers. She struck a seductive pose with her hips jutted out to one side which helped to accentuate her hip-to-waist ratio. The snapshot also captured her flipping her luscious blond locks away from her face with her right hand. The rest of her hair cascaded past her shoulders in loose waves. As for her makeup, Anna chose to accentuate her eyes with dark liner, shadow, and mascara for the photo. But she balanced the smokiness of her eyes with a nude lip color.

Although the photo was very glamorous, Anna poked fun at her appearance in the caption by pointing out that her dark roots under the rest of her golden-colored hair. She called the phenomenon “quarantine roots” but quipped that she was making the most of them in the photo. Her caption also revealed that her bikini is from Fashion Nova.

The post has accumulated close to 10,000 likes as of this writing and almost 200 Instagram users have commented on it thus far. In those comments, fans showered the model with compliments.

“Literally my inspo right now,” one person wrote before adding two fire emoji to their Instagram comment.

Anna thanked the fan for their praise and admitted that she was actually struggling to stay off of the couch at the moment.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous!!!” a second Instagram user added.

Others were a lot more effusive with their expressions of admiration.

“U are the best woman of the word,” a third commenter gushed. “Wonderful woman really.”

“Beautiful photo of you love the bikini,” a fourth supporter remarked.

Anna has been giving fun glimpses of her life in self-isolation via her recent Instagram posts. In a video from a couple of days ago, she goofily danced in her living room while wearing a cropped red hoodie and matching leggings.

“I made bad dance videos before TikTok was cool ok,” she wrote in the caption.

The clip has been viewed more than 300,000 times and more than 700 Instagram users have commented on it.

She also claimed that called the outfit she wore in a previous Instagram photo was “everyone’s work from home uniform.” In the snapshot, Anna wore a plunging long-sleeved crop top and white bikini bottoms.