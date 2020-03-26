Selena Gomez’ New ‘Dance Again’ Video Surprises Fans, Merchandise Benefits MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund

Selena Gomez likely sparked joy in her fans on Thursday after dropping her unexpected “Dance Again” video. The 27-year-old Texan talent posted a clip of the video on her Instagram feed while the entire music video appeared on YouTube.

The caption on the YouTube upload promised that purchasing the song’s branded merchandise will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. An included link to the Selena Store allowed fans to find a way to buy “Dance Again” shirts and other paraphernalia.

Selenators are most certainly rejoicing as they virtually “dance again” as the song insists they do. However, they will likely need to envision their living rooms as late-night clubs for the time being while the coronavirus pandemic causes people to self-quarantine all over the world.

That said, while Selena performed, she rocked a new curly hairdo that caused her to resemble a young Linda Ronstadt.

For the fresh music video, she wore a simple white satin frock and long, blingy earrings as she undulated on an otherwise empty dance floor. The moody scene was treated with glaring spotlights that popped up in strategic places when she sang while doing her thing.

During these trying times, Selena’s surprise announcement on Instagram about her “Dance Again” video earned the stunning singer a lot of attention from among her more than 171 million followers. Within an hour of going live, the musical post received nearly 1.2 million likes — including one like from High School Musical’s Vanessa Hudgens — and more than 14,000 comments.

Some followers used emoji — including the symbols for heart-eye faces, fire, crowns, and red hearts — to express themselves, while others wrote about how they were feeling.

“I love u soooo much Sel, u deserve all the happiness, you deserve to be loved, and U DESERVE THE WORLD,” remarked one fan, who added a string of red heart emoji.

“Also, please stay safe [black heart emoji] I hope you’re okay, I love u so much baby. I’m proud for being a selenator, I stan a beautiful, kind, rare queen [butterfly emoji],” a second admirer stated.

“Oh God you are just so amazing. Thank you for caring about people, Selena. Also, I love LOVE the MV,” a third Instagram user said.

“Selegend,” quipped a fourth follower.

Selena’s Instagram posts aren’t always so serious and they are not always as elegant, either.

Earlier this year, the beautiful brunette singer shared a goofy social media update in which she looked downright cartoony while rocking pink Mickey Mouse-style gloves as she appeared to ascend into a cloud-covered sky, according to The Inquisitr.

In the post, the singer — garbed in a black bodysuit — put one gloved hand up to her pretty face while the other hand appeared to be rendered useless as she floated in front of a scene featuring a bunch of tall buildings.