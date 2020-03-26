Pennsylvania Grocery Store Forced To Throw Away $35K Worth of Food After A Woman Coughed On It In A ‘Prank’

'Today was a very challenging day,' wrote an employee of the grocery store.

A Pennsylvania grocery store was forced to throw away $35,000 worth of food after a woman deliberately coughed all over it, in what the grocer describes as a “twisted prank,” NBC News reports. It’s the latest in a string of incidents of pranksters coughing on food, employees, and customers at grocery stores in the midst of the coronvaviurs pandemic.

Joe Fasula, of the Gerrity’s supermarket chain, wrote on Facebook that an unidentified woman, described as being known to the police as a “chronic problem in the community,” walked into a location in Hanover Township and deliberately coughed on the produce, meat, bakery and grocery items.

“There is little doubt this woman was doing it as a very twisted prank,” Fasula wrote.

Prank or no, Fasula writes, now is not the time to be “joking” about coughing on food. Out of an abundance of caution, Fasula says, all of the adulterated items had to be thrown out, to the tune of about $35,000.

“I am also absolutely sick to my stomach about the loss of food,” Fasula wrote, noting that some food items are already in short supply, as panic-buying and hoarding during the coronavirus pandemic are taking their toll on grocers’ inventories.

With the help of his staff, Fasula got the woman out of the store quickly, and police were on the scene not long after.

The grocer also thoroughly cleaned and disinfected “everything” and brought the matter to the attention of both the Health Inspector and the police.

Fasula also noted that the District Attorney will pursue criminal charges against the woman. And indeed, the Hanover Township Police confirmed that they are filing charges against the woman, who was brought in for a mental health evaluation.

What those criminal charges may be remains unclear. But at least two other people who deliberately coughed at grocery stores could be looking at hard time.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in the space of a few days, men in Pennsylvania and New Jersey were both arrested and charged with various crimes for coughing in grocery stores. In the New Jersey case, a man allegedly took exception to a worker telling him to step back, and reportedly coughed on her and joking that he had coronavirus. He’s been charged with making terroristic threats and a handful of other crimes, and could be looking at 3-5 years behind bars.

Back in Pennsylvania, Fasula says that the incident, though costly to the store, has given employees a chance to prove their safety protocols.

“One thing is for sure, we will have the cleanest display and freshest produce anywhere in northeast [Pennsylvania’,” Fasula wrote.