Scheana Marie Reveals Max Boyens Is One Of ‘The Closest Guys’ In Her Life, Dishes On Current Friendship

Scheana Marie and Max Boyens have come a long way.

Scheana Marie opened up about her current relationship with Max Boyens during a recent appearance on Danny Pellegrino’s podcast, Everything Iconic.

After fans watched for weeks as Max downplayed his romance with Scheana while focusing on his since-ended relationship with Dayna Kathan on Vanderpump Rules, Scheana admitted that after going through a rocky several months after their 2019 split, she and Max are now in a much better place and she credits him as one of “the closest guys” in her life.

Scheana then said that when it came to all of the upsetting things Max said about her during he eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, it wasn’t easy watching the drama play out.

“I had to remind myself, we had a very rocky six months after we dated and it wasn’t until a weekend that we came to Palm Springs [in] early June before he and Dayna were exclusive, right when we started filming, and that weekend, we really bonded,” Scheana recalled.

According to Scheana, she and Max grew extremely close to one another in Palm Springs, where she purchased a home in 2019, and during the trip, she realized that she really enjoyed who Max is as a person and found it great they were able to get to a place of being close friends and “homies.”

Scheana also realized that after briefly dating Max last year, they were much better off as friends.

“We’ve gotten so much closer since then. So I have to remind myself that all of these things that he is saying were before we were in the place we were in now,” she continued.

Scheana and Max have been at odds on Vanderpump Rules‘ latest episodes but off screen, they’ve been enjoying their newfound friendship for the past several moths.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Scheana opened up about Max going “exclusive” with Dayna on a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules while chatting with the host of Fox 10 TV. by explaining that there are several tiers of dating and noting that “exclusive” is the step that comes before a couple agrees that they are boyfriend and girlfriend.

Scheana then told the news program that she didn’t believe Max and Dayna made a good couple before noting that Max has appeared to get along better with other women in the months since they ultimately parted ways.

“With the two of them, it just felt awkward,” Scheana explained.