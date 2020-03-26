Colton Underwood Says He Felt ‘So Dirty’ After Overnight Date With Tayshia Adams On ‘The Bachelor’

'The Bachelor' star says it was hard for him to put on a show when he was looking for love.

Colton Underwood says he felt dirty after his Fantasy Suite date with Tayshia Adams on The Bachelor. The reality star, whose upcoming memoir, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV is due out on March 31, revealed that his on-camera responsibilities as The Bachelor were not always in sync with his values.

Colton was famously known as “The Virgin Bachelor” during his season of the ABC dating show. He credited his faith and morals as to why he chose to remain a virgin into well into his 20s, but he had to deal with some awkward situations during the filming of The Bachelor.

“It was a constant battle of ‘I signed up for a TV show, and I’ll put on a TV show,’ but it was also starting to wear on me,” Colton told People in a new interview.

Colton also addressed sleeping in the same bedroom as contestant Tayshia Adams during his lone overnight date with her in the Fantasy Suite in Portugal. The Bachelor star already knew he was in love with someone else at that point.

“I felt so dirty,” Colton admitted. “And I got to a point where I was like, ‘I can’t do this.”

Viewers got a peek at the awkward morning after scene with Colton and Tayshia, who was wearing a bathrobe as they ate breakfast together.

Bachelor fans know that after that uncomfortable overnight, Colton ultimately canceled his Fantasy Suite date with fellow contestant Hannah Godwin, and broke things off with both her and Tayshia. Cassie Randolph, his final pick and current girlfriend, tried to leave the show before they could have an overnight date.

Colton has been in a relationship with Cassie since The Bachelor filming ended, save for a brief split last summer. As for questions about his virginity, which was a constant topic on his season of the show, Colton said his sex life, or lack thereof, is nobody’s business. Colton noted that his virginity became his identity on the ABC dating franchise and that he tried to laugh along with the jokes but is no longer interested in talking publicly about it.

“If you have a sex life, you typically never talk about it,” Colton told the magazine. “People can take that however they want to at this point. But I’m respecting my values, and also the values of Cassie, my family, and her family. We’re happy together. And people can assume whatever they want.”

Colton added that he let his story be controlled for too long on reality TV. His virginity was a topic on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, and on his short stint on Bachelor in Paradise, and it was a running theme on his season of The Bachelor.