U.S. Charges Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro With International Drug Trafficking

Along with other senior officials, the Venezuelan president is facing drug crimes, escalating relations between the two countries.

On Thursday, March 26, the U.S. released an indictment of drug crimes against the former president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, as well as 14 other current and former Venezuelan senior officials on the Department of Justice website. Among the four charges, in addition international drug trafficking, are also corruption, narco-terrorism and carrying machine guns as well as other destructive devices to further acts of narco-terrorism. According to the BBC, Attorney General William Barr made the announcement, escalating tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela after heavy sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry were imposed.

Nicolás Maduro Moros and 14 Current and Former Venezuelan Officials Charged with Narco-Terrorism, Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Criminal Charges. Learn more: https://t.co/3PM0rePFZI pic.twitter.com/C5LVQNljPT — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) March 26, 2020

The charges have been made in Washington, New York City, and Miami. Each charge carries at least a 10, 20 and 30 year-minimum sentence as well as a life sentence for the last charge. Apart from the former president, Venezuela’s vice president for the economy, Venezuela’s Minister of Defense and Venezuela’s Chief Supreme Court Justice are among those charged. An additional two leaders from the Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia have also been charged for the role they played in helping the high-ranking officials use cocaine as a weapon in the United States. The South American country has not yet formally responded to the charges.

“For more than 20 years, Maduro and a number of high-ranking colleagues allegedly conspired with the FARC, causing tons of cocaine to enter and devastate American communities,” said Attorney General Barr.

In the indictment, U.S. Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan explained that the Venezuelan government officials had cheated the country out of billions of dollars and stored the money in South Florida banks. The US Attorney’s Office in South Florida along with the help of federal law enforcement officers have seized roughly $450 million from high-level Venezuelan officials as well as their criminal partners.

The U.S. is offering a reward of $15 million to anyone with pertinent information that could lead to Maduro’s arrest. There are also rewards for up to $10 million to those with information that could lead to the arrest or even conviction of Cabello Rondón, Carvajal Barrios, and Alcalá Cordones. As much as $5 million will be rewarded for information that leads to Marín Arango’s arrest or conviction as well.

In the past year under Maduro’s leadership, Venezuela has undergone an economic collapse with inflation reaching 800,000 percent. Nearly five million people have fled the country. The U.S. has spent years accusing Maduro of brutal leadership and corruption. Now D.C. leaders back Juan Guaidó who declared himself Venezuela’s interim president in 2019. Though Guaidó is backed by U.S. and EU leaders, Maduro technically remains in power with the support of the army. Additionally, Maduro is backed by leaders from Cuba, Russia and China.