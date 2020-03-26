Larsa Pippen Makes Kissy Face In Up-Close And Personal Selfie

Larsa Pippen took to Instagram to share an attractive new selfie for her 1.9 million Instagram followers. Like many other influencers, celebrities, and models, Pippen has been making the most of her time in quarantine, telling fans on social media that she has been spending a ton of time doing laundry and mopping at home.

The bombshell appeared at an up-close and personal angle, posing in a room in her home. Just behind her was a laundry basket full of clothes on the ground as well as a couch with a number of pillows. The mother of four placed one hand near her chin while extending the other in front of her to snap the photo. She looked comfy and casual in a plain gray sweatshirt with a green pattern on it.

The Instagram hottie tilted her head to the side, making a kissy face for the camera. She parted her long, highlighted locks in the middle of her head while the bulk of her mane fell at her back. She wore a beautiful application of makeup, bringing out her striking features. The model lined her eyes with a touch of brown eyeliner on the bottom while including dark mascara on her lashes. Pippen added contour on her cheekbones and a light pink gloss on her luscious lips while she completed her looks with a pair of large hoop earrings.

The photo has only been live on her page for under an hour, but it’s earned her over 4,000 likes in addition to over 80 comments. Some Instagrammers took to the post to wish her the best during her time in quarantine while countless others raved over her beauty. A few more dropped a line to let her know that they are huge fans.

“Beautiful and elegant lady master with innocent face, who traps the brightest star of the sky in her eyes. Hi larsapippen,” a social media user wrote along with a series of black heart emoji.

“Your natural beauty is so flawless,” a second fan added with the addition to a single heart-eye emoji.

“Making the most of every day!” another one of Pippen’s fans chimed in with an American flag at the end of the comment.

Earlier this week, it was reported on The Inquisitr that the former wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen gave fans a better view of her incredible figure while rocking a black bra and matching leggings, admitting to fans that working out at home saves her a lot of time.