Sara Underwood Stuns In Skintight Striped Set On Her Birthday

Sara Underwood took to Instagram to share another sexy photo that showed her sporting a curve-hugging, striped set. In the stunning new photo update, the model rocked a skintight outfit that showcased her enviable figure for the camera and luckily, she included two new images in the post.

In the first photo in the series, the model posed outside on a trail on a gorgeous and sunny day. In front of her was a beautiful set of mountains and some green trees. She didn’t specifically tag her location in the post but in the caption, she mentioned that it was her birthday and she received a puppy as a gift. Underwood faced her backside to the camera, looking over her shoulder with a big grin on her face. She wore her bangs sweeping across her face while the majority of her tresses fell at her upper back.

The former Playmate of the Month sported a minimal application of makeup that included eyeliner, blush, and mascara. She added a dab of pink gloss to her lips as well. The hottie got flirty in a striped set that had blue, green, purple, and orange as well as many other colors. The top tied in the back and had a small cutout, showing a glimpse of her skin for the camera. That pants hugged her booty and legs perfectly before flaring out at the bottom. The 36-year-old also held a brown cowboy hat in one of her hands.

In the second photo in the deck, the Playboy model posed farther away from the camera, holding her hat over her head. That time, she showed her front side to viewers. The model also credited popular retailer Fashion Nova for the outfit and within just minutes of the share going live, it’s attracted a ton of attention with over 13,000 likes in addition to over 200 comments. The overwhelming majority of fans took to the post to wish her a happy birthday while countless others raved over her beauty.

“Happy Bday hermosa, Sara you are the best,” one follower commented, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Happy birthday! Hope your day is an amazing one filled with positive vibes! Looking forward to seeing your pup!,” a second fan added.

“Happy birthday Beautiful! Hope your day is filled with joy and loved ones,” another commented while including a few kissy face emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that the Instagram cutie sizzled in a revealing lingerie set while she snacked on Fritos in her home. It comes as no surprise that the photo attracted thousands of likes.