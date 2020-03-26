Mia Khalifa Shows Off Incredibly Toned Figure In Orange Bikini On Instagram

Lebanese-American sports commentator Mia Khalifa tantalized her 19.3 million Instagram followers when she shared a sizzling hot update that proved hard to ignore. In the new snap, which was uploaded on March 24, the stunner showed off her killer physique in a scanty orange bikini.

The new post saw the babe in her sexy attire posing outdoors, seemingly near the beach, although she did not share the exact location of the shoot. Mia sat on a flat surface with her legs spread as she faced her right side, seemingly laughing at something. Her right arm rested on her right knee, placing her left hand on top of it.

The 27-year-old former pornographic actress wore a bandeau-style top, which was strapless. The tiny garment did little to contain her voluptuous assets as it hugged her chest tightly and exposed her ample cleavage. She rocked a matching pair of bikini bottoms that were equally skimpy. It boasted a low-cut design that showed off ample skin, particularly on her midsection. Mia completed her scanty attire by sporting a pair of brown cowboy boots.

The raven-haired stunner accessorized with a two-layer gold necklace, big hoop earrings, a dainty bracelet, a ring, and a pair of big sunglasses. For her glamorous makeup, she enlisted the help of Los Angeles-based makeup artist, Gabriella Mancha. Even though half of her face was covered by sunglasses, some of her makeup was still visible, such as her darkened eyebrows, a hint of blush, and mauve lipstick. She wore her long, dark locks in pigtail braids.

In the caption, Mia shared with her fans that she was “missing” her “outdoor” life, but also glad that she’s currently safe at home. She tagged Gabriella, and Los Angeles-based professional photographer, Blaise Joseph in the photo.

Many of her online admirers couldn’t seem to get enough of the sheer display of skin. Within the first 48 hours of being live on her account, the snapshot amassed over 839,000 likes. As for the comments, the social media star has limited the number of people who can comment on the post. As a result, only two comments were displayed.

“Love this post! We are safer at home. Also, please Instagram live your home workout,” hairstylist Gabriella Mancha commented on the post, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You look so flawless here,” one of her fans wrote.

Mia has been staying indoors ever since the quarantine period started. In her most recent Instagram post, she rocked a long-sleeve crop top and a pair of dark jeans that hugged her slender hips. The hottie still looked gorgeous, despite not taking a “shower.”