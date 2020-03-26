Alexa Collins Looks Smoking Hot In A Black Bikini And Sheer Pants

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins thrilled her Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling snap taken on the beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to the geotag included. The stunner wore a sexy ensemble form the online retailer Fashion Nova, who she tagged in the picture as well as in the caption of the post.

Alexa’s top was a smoking hot black bikini top that showcased her curves to perfection. The top featured triangular cups that flaunted some cleavage, and a cut-out detail that added a bit of an edge to the look. The cut-outs gave the top a seductive vibe that had a peek-a-boo feel.

Alexa paired the sexy top with matching bottoms that likewise featured edgy strappy details. The bottoms had two thin straps that stretched low on her hips, as well as two thin straps that started at the top of the patch of fabric covering her NSFW areas and stretched high over her hips, nearly to her waist. Alexa added even more intrigue to the ensemble by pulling a pair of entirely sheer black pants over the top of the bikini bottoms.

The pants showcased her toned thighs, and also contained a bit of extra material along the sides for added drama. Alexa’s blond locks brushed her collar bones and hung down in a tousled style. She posed on a sandy beach with a palm tree behind her, and the ocean visible in the distance. Despite the beachy setting, Alexa still rocked a full face of makeup including long lashes and a soft pink gloss on her lips.

The blond bombshell’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy update, and within just 26 minutes the post received over 2,100 likes. It also received 95 comments from her eager fans, who showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Body of a goddess,” one follower commented.

“Insanely incredibly stunningly unbelievably beautiful goddess,” one fan added, followed by a string of emoji.

“Wifey material,” one fan said, captivated by Alexa’s beauty.

“Another day and another amazing photo. Looking as beautiful as always,” another follower commented.

During one of her recent photoshoots, Alexa was captured by the paparazzi while wearing a red bikini that flaunted her curves. As The Inquisitr reported, Alexa sipped on some drinks while in Miami, Florida, and rocked a tiny bikini from her capsule collection with Poema Swim. She shared the paparazzi shots with her followers on Instagram, and added a cheeky caption in which she said, “at least I got papped living my best life.”