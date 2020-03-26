Abigail Ratchford Is A Smokeshow In Leopard Thong Swimsuit

Abigail Ratchford took to Instagram to share a sexy shot that showed her clad in a tiny one-piece. The American model has been keeping her fans entertained in recent weeks by sharing a number of NSFW photos, including one yesterday that showed her sporting some revealing lingerie. In her most recent social media share, the “Queen of Curves” showed off her backside.

The picturesque new update showed the model lounging outside on a wooden deck. Just in front of her were a beautiful infinity pool and a hot tub that overlooked a skyline in the distance.

Ratchford posed in the front of the camera, resting one hand in her hair while as she stared off into the distance. The 28-year-old wore her long, dark locks down and waved as they fell all the way down to the ground. She stretched one leg out and bent the other just in front of her.

The hottie left little to the imagination in a leopard thong one-piece that showed her muscular, tanned backside as well as her trim legs. Her toned back was also on display in the snapshot.

In the caption of the image, Ratchford tagged online retailer Fashion Nova, crediting them for the sexy swimwear. She asked her fans to come up with a clever caption, joking that the winner would get a month’s supply of toilet paper and Lysol. She also added a few emoji, including an angel and pair of lips.

The update has only been live on her feed for an hour, but fans have already given it plenty of praise, clicking the “like” button over 62,000 times and commenting well over 1,200 times. Most fans came up with a clever caption while many others simply dropped a line to let the model know that she looks incredible.

“Omg if I had ur body I’d be doing all the modelling too cuz ur a goddess! Keep it up Queen!” one fun gushed, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Carole Baskin let me borrow any outfit from her closet, and this was the best I could find,” a second fan added, referencing the popular Netflix show Tiger King.

“I’d like this a million times if I could babe!!” one more chimed in.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that the black-haired beauty put on another sizzling display in a pair of neon yellow lingerie and matching gloves. That post also set fire to her page with thousands of likes.