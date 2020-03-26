Cindy Prado Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Tiger-Print One-Piece While Snuggling With Cat On Instagram

Cindy Prado channeled her inner jungle cat in a new post on Instagram on Thursday. The model shared a series of photos on her feed in which she rocked a revealing tiger-print swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. She snuggled up to her cat and flaunted her assets for the camera in the adorable shoot.

The photos showed Cindy sitting on a white, upholstered armchair surrounded by a wicker dome. In the background, a dark gray wall could be seen. Light appeared to be shining in from somewhere off-camera, as the rays washed over Cindy’s tan, radiant skin. She looked cozy and sexy in her tiny one-piece number.

Cindy’s swimwear featured tiger stripes all over with a cut-out on the side and a one-shoulder design. The strapless half of the suit had a low-cut neckline, so a bit of the model’s ample cleavage was exposed. In addition, a bit of sideboob popped out.

Cindy’s flat, toned tummy was exposed via the cut-out, which ran from her chest to her hips. Two buckled straps ran through the cut-out and hugged the model’s hourglass figure closely. The lower half of the suit, which had a cheeky cut, featured high sides that came up above her hips to fully show off her long, lean legs.

Cindy accessorized the look with layered gold necklaces, rings, and gold hoop earrings. She also wore a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeliner, thick lashes, and a nude lipstick. She wore her long, blond-brown hair down in luscious waves.

In the first photo, Cindy posed on her knees in the chair and leaned forward with her back arched. She gently petted her cat, Mowgli, and stared into the camera with a sultry gaze. Another shot showed her leaning even further, giving fans a glimpse of her round booty in the swimwear. Finally, the third photo was a solo shot as she turned to the camera and gave a smoldering stare.

Cindy’s post garnered more than 14,000 likes and just over 200 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“A literal dream,” one fan said.

“You and your cat are beautiful!” another user added.

Cindy always knows how to turn up the heat on her Instagram account. Earlier this week, the stunning model went completely topless as she showed fans how she’s been spending her time at home.