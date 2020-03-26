In Response To Coronavirus, Angelina Jolie Donates $1 Million To No Kid Hungry

Jolie hopes to help kids who depend on school for meals by making the substantial contribution now.

On March 25, Angelina Jolie donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry to help those in need amid the novel coronavirus according to ABC News. As the virus continues to spread and affect hundreds of thousands of people around the world, Jolie is taking a stand as a celebrity humanitarian to raise awareness for issues like child hunger as well as the effect of the virus itself. Jolie’s donation will go to children who are going without meals due to school closures in response to the outbreak.

“As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus. Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible,” she said in a statement given through No Kid Hungry.

A HUGE thank you to our friend and #HungerHero Angelina Jolie, who generously donated $1 million to #NoKidHungry today. Her gift will help ensure kids across the country can access free meals during the #COVID19 school closures and every day. Learn more: https://t.co/sBvCIS1zCe pic.twitter.com/iodIubWn82 — No Kid Hungry (@nokidhungry) March 25, 2020

While Jolie was seen looking chic with her daughter as the two were out grocery shopping and stocking up on essentials on Sunday, March 15, the actress is certainly taking strides to ensure the health and safety of those in need.

The $1 million donation will be used as grant funding that is then distributed from No Kid Hungry to food banks and school districts among other efforts focused on feeding children throughout the pandemic. The organization has already been able to give $2 million to date which went to 78 individual organizations in 30 states across the United States. Some of the states that received new emergency funds this week include Louisiana, Missouri, Iowa, Maine, Oklahoma, Texas and Pennsylvania.

Parents and caregivers in Colorado, Tennessee, Hawaii, North Carolina and Virginia that need assistance with feeding children can simply text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877-877. A response will be sent with a resource that enables the sender to find emergency food distribution locations near them. Additionally, organizations and schools seeking to feed children during the novel coronavirus crisis can send an application to No Kid Hungry for emergency grant funding.

Other celebrities that are taking initiative to help those in their communities as well as across the country include Kelly Rippa and Mark Consuelos, who have donated $1 million to buy ventilators as well as to organizations that run shelters in New York City. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have also made a $1 million contribution to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. Jeniffer Garner and Amy Adams have also partnered with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry to ensure families know where and how to receive help with finding meals.