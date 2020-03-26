USA Anthology Series ‘Dirty John’ Releases Season 2 Trailer, Will Cover The Betty Broderick Story

Christian Slater and Amanda Peet will lead season two of the USA crime anthology series, Dirty John. People obtained the exclusive first trailer for Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story. Peet will play Betty, while Slater is playing her husband, Dan.

The second season will follow the Brodericks, “a seemingly perfect California couple with four kids.” It will document the couples’ relationship from the early 1960s, through their marriage and highly-publicized divorce, up until the pivotal moment when Betty committed a double homicide by murdering her ex-husband and his new wife, Linda, in 1989.

The trailer gives fans a taste of what’s to come in the highly-anticipated second season. Several of Betty’s lines play over the opening moments.

“I would’ve been treated better if I’d been a dog and served my master. I’m amazed it only took one bullet to kill Dan Broderick.”

Betty talks about how she and Dan’s marriage was great at first until he turned 40 and had a mid-life crisis that resulted in him leaving her for another woman and buying a sports car. A follow-up scene shows the beginning of their explosive divorce, with Dan waving a court order around as Betty screams at him about seeing her kids before she is shoved into a car, saying her husband had her committed to a psych ward.

“I’m not the crazy one, he is,” says Betty.

The remainder of the trailer shows several snippets of the season, including Dan in a courtroom and Betty destroying a house. At one point, we also see her holding a gun.

Betty Broderick’s story was extremely popular with the media. The story was covered extensively, and there have been multiple books written about the controversial murder case.

According to People, “In real life, Betty was 41 when she shot Dan and Linda. She never denied the killing but said she had been driven over the edge by years of physical and psychological abuse at the hands of her ex-husband.”

Broderick was eventually convicted on two counts of second-degree murder and sentenced to 32 years to life in prison.

Dirty John is based on a popular podcast of the same name, and it was immediately picked up for two seasons before it even aired. The first season aired on Bravo and starred Connie Britton, Eric Bana, Juno Temple, and Julia Garner. It centered on the story of notorious con man John Meehan. It received tremendous praise from critics and was nominated for multiple awards, including a Golden Globe and several Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story will premiere this summer on the USA Network.