‘Pump Rules’ Star Dayna Kathan Comments On The Evolution Of James Kennedy And Raquel Leviss’ Relationship

Dayna Kathan is impressed by their progress.

Dayna Kathan opened up about the evolution of James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss’ relationship during an appearance on Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast this week.

Weeks after Kennedy appeared on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, where he announced he was nearly nine months sober and going through a number of trying moments on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, the series’ newbie opened up about how the couple’s romance has changed in recent months.

After telling the podcast’s hosts anyone dealing with someone like Kennedy, who was seen sending mean and abusive text messages to Leviss during an earlier episode of Season 8, should not accept their partner’s behavior and should instead draw a line in the sand, Kathan encouraged anyone to leave their partner if they didn’t adhere to their demands for change.

Kathan then confirmed that as Kennedy approached nine months of sobriety, which she found to be “incredible,” she’s seen that Kennedy has changed “dramatically.”

“I feel like that really needed to happen, and I wasn’t as close with him or them at the time, but I have gotten to know them more and what I see now is just so positive,” she said.

According to Kathan, Kennedy and Leviss hosted a Christmas party last year and during the event, Kathan could tell that the two of them were in a great place with one another.

“He was so happy and being outgoing and his funny James self, but he was sober, and living and everyone else was drinking and having a good time,” Kathan recalled.

Kathan went on to applaud Leviss for the way she’s supported Kennedy throughout his hardships and mentioned that it was a good idea for Leviss to educate herself on addiction and learn how she could be exactly what Kennedy needs as he continues to move forward with his sobriety.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kennedy appeared on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast series, Give Them Lala… with Randall, where he opened up about how his life as a DJ has been impacted by his newfound sobriety. As he explained, he used to take the stage quite tipsy at each event and by the end of each set, he was usually quite drunk.

According to Kennedy, he used to use alcohol to numb the rushes of energy and anxiety he felt before his shows and now, he’s coping with his energy and anxiety with a sober mind.