Jon Jones Arrested, UFC Champion Slapped With Aggravated DWI & Gun Charge

Jon Jones has been arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, MMA Fighting reported. The UFC Light Heavyweight Champion is facing charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container and driving with no proof of insurance. According to records, Jones was arrested just after 1 a.m. on Thursday morning and has already been released from police custody.

The criminal complaint of the incident reveals that police were responding to reports of gunshots when they discovered Jones sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. When questioned, Jones said he was unaware of any gunshots being fired. During their conversation, police officers noted that Jones appeared to be intoxicated. Jones said that he had been driving earlier that night and was planning to drive later. The MMA fighter submitted to sobriety tests and did not perform well in any of them. When Jones took a breathalyzer test, results confirmed that he was either at or above the legal limit.

Following his arrest, a black handgun was discovered underneath the driver’s seat of Jones’ vehicle. A bottle of Recuerdo mezcal was found behind the passenger’s seat. Communications director for the Albuquerque Police Gilbert Gallegos released a statement addressing Jones’ arrest.

“As part of the investigation into this incident, our Gun Violence Reduction Unit will test the firearm and bullet casing to determine whether the gun has been used in any crimes. Reducing gun violence in Albuquerque is our top priority.”

Thursday’s arrest is the latest run-in with the law for the troubled UFC champion. His first offense came in 2012 when Jones crashed into a pole while in Binghamton, New York. In the aftermath, Jones pled guilty to DUI charges and paid a fine along with seeing his driver’s license suspended for six months. Jones was arrested once again in 2015 after being involved in a hit-and-run in Albuquerque. Jones drove through a red light and struck two vehicles before fleeing. A warrant was issued for his arrest and Jones turned himself in and eventually pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident. Jones was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation.

Despite his troubles outside of the octagon, Jones has put together an impressive career in MMA, putting together a record of 26-1 while winning the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship twice. Since Jones reclaimed the title after defeating Alexandr Gustafsson in December 2018, the fighter has successfully defended his belt three times. Jones’ last fight came in February 2020, when he defeated Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision.