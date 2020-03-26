Kylie Jenner Rocks Skimpy Bikini And Slays In Sexy Pose On Instagram

Reality television star Kylie Jenner tantalized her 167 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram post, a sizzling double update that showcased her curves in a bikini on the beach. According to her recent Instagram updates, the brunette bombshell is currently self-isolating at home and practicing social distancing, and she mentioned in the caption of the beachy update that she wished she was in the stunning paradise again.

The buxom brunette didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where exactly the shot was taken, but she appeared to be in the midst of a tropical haven. The sand underneath her was pristine, with crystal clear water lapping at her toes, and the water became a deep turquoise towards the horizon. The sky above was blue with fluffy white clouds, and the sun shone down on Kylie’s curves.

She rocked a skimpy bikini with triangular cups that seemed barely able to contain her ample assets. The bikini had a subtle pattern in a pastel shade that looked incredible against her bronzed skin, and thin straps that stretched up around her neck. Her long locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down in a sleek style.

Kylie had a wooden chair dragged out a few feet into the water and posed with her legs slightly spread and her eyes closed. Her hands were positioned between her legs so not much of her swimsuit bottoms were visible, but she selected a matching pair with the same print as her bikini top.

Kylie turned her face up towards the sun, basking in the rays on her skin. She altered her pose only slightly in the second snap as she continued to enjoy the beach atmosphere.

The bombshell’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling post, and within just one day it racked up over 9.8 million likes. Many of her followers took to the comments section as well, and the post received 91,725 comments.

“I wish I had a beach in my back yard,” one fan commented.

“Omg hottie,” another added.

Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian even left a comment on the post, sharing her thoughts on Kylie’s curves.

“Ummmm excuse me!! your chi chis look incredible.”

Kylie recently used her massive platform as a way to spread an important message from the U.S. Surgeon General. As The Inquisitr reported, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams apparently asked Kylie to tell her followers how important it was to remain at home in self-isolation, as Kylie herself had been doing.