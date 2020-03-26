Fox News Host Slammed For Complaining She Can’t Get Her Nails Done In Coronavirus Economy

Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt is taking flak on social media for her comments on Thursday’s edition of Fox & Friends. As reported by Raw Story, Earhardt chimed in during a segment that touched on the 3.5 million unemployment claims amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 1,000 people in the United States.

“Women – all my friends are saying, this is not a priority, people are dying and I realize that – but they can’t get their nails done,” she said.

Earhardt pointed out that businesses are closed, and the majority of the country can only use pharmacies and grocery stores. While the 43-year-old television personality acknowledged that the top priorities for most Americans are things like bills and avoiding the pandemic, her comments were enough to draw pushback on social media.

Fox News pivots to need to open economy for women despite coronavirus because we need to return clothing items within 30-day window, get our roots touched up, and get our nails done. pic.twitter.com/3SrbACKnU6 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2020

“Remember this the next time you hear that elderly Americans have to be risked to re-start the economy,” said professor Robert E Kelly.

“A perfect distillation of Trump Republicanism,” another user said

“She’s basically saying people need to get back to work so they can service her,” another user said of the comments. “I hate this person. I truly hate this woman.”

Earhardt doesn’t appear to be alone in her feelings. One user claimed that a hairdresser friend who closed up her shop amid the pandemic has experienced anger from some clients who still want to get their hair done in preparation for upcoming events.

Restlessness for reopening the essentially closed United States economy has been growing among some people. As reported by CNN, Donald Trump is eyeing Easter for a possible date to open America back up for business, despite opposition from public health officials.

As noted by the publication, reopening the economy and reversing social distancing policies could backfire. While the economy could likely open for a short period, CNN claims that premature ending social distancing could pave the way for repeated shutdowns over a longer timeframe.

“It’s a massive gamble — and one without science on his side,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

Nevertheless, many of Trump’s most prominent supporters are itching for the economy to reopen and appear to support his timeline, BuzzFeed News reported. According to the publication, some “right-wing media, business leaders, tech entrepreneurs, and prominent conspiracists” and becoming more vocal about their desire to “move on” from the coronavirus-induced lockdown and return to work.

MicroStrategy cofounder Michael J. Saylor was allegedly one of the first business leaders to push for such an approach. He reportedly sent a 3,000-word note to employees and expressed support for quarantining the elderly and immune-compromised people who he claimed no longer require work or eduction.