Former Kansas City Chiefs Coach Brock Olivo Seeing Italy’s ‘Unreal’ Coronavirus Fallout First Hand

The NFL has been touched by the coronavirus in a number of different ways, but none of the current and former coaches are seeing the things former Kansas City Chiefs coach Brock Olivo has seen. That’s because Olivo now lives in Italy, arguably the hardest-hit country in the entire world. It’s certainly been the most deadly.

Talking to the Kansas City Star Olivo told the paper the experience in the country has been “unreal.” He’s been in Rome since February 14 and had moved there to be with his girlfriend and his 10-year-old daughter. His move-in date was exactly one week before the country reported its first coronavirus-linked death. Just over a month later, Italy is reporting more than 7,000 dead according to CNBC. China is the only place on the globe that has recorded more than the country’s 75,000 infected.

So far, Olivo is reporting that he and his loved ones in the city are healthy. He’s still going through a 14-day quarantine just in case he was exposed to the disease. Talking about what he’s seen while he’s watched Italy go from “normal life” to a land under strict quarantine, the former Missouri Tiger star said it is, “as close to apocalyptic as we have ever seen.”

Todd Warshaw / Getty Images

Olivo said he had visited Rome in January and decided to return a month later to take a job as a coach on the staff of the Italian professional team, the Lazio Ducks.

“I got back here right about the time this thing was starting to take off. I’ve basically been here since the onset. Shortly thereafter, it started exploding up in the northern part of the country.”

Olivo has certainly had an interesting path to where he is now. He played for Missouri from 1994 to 1997 and finished as the school leader in rushing yards (3.026) and rushing touchdowns (27).

In his senior year, he also won the Mosi Tatupu Award for best special teams player in college. After graduating, he played four seasons with the Detroit Lions, mostly as a fullback and special teams standout. In 2014, he came to the Kansas City Chiefs and was the special team’s coordinator until 2016. He moved onto the Denver Broncos in 2017 and had the same position with the Chicago Bears in 2018 and 2019 but he was fired after the season.

That was why Olivo moved onto something outside the NFL for what he thought would be the 2020 season in Italy. With the country still very much in lockdown, professional sports are on hold indefinitely much like they are in the United States.