Lindsay Brewer Showcases Her Toned Arms & Round Booty In A Skintight Two-Piece Dress

Lindsay Brewer rocked a stunning dress for her latest Instagram photo this week. The hot race car driver showed off her curves as she wished her fans a good day from her home in Malibu, California.

In the sexy snaps, Lindsay looked gorgeous as she rocked a skintight white two-piece dress. The top boasted thin spaghetti straps and a low cut neckline, which flaunted the model’s toned arms and bust. The matching skirt hugged her curvy hips tightly, and put her round booty and tiny waist on full display. She accessorized the look with a large watch on her wrist.

In the first photo, Lindsay stood in a doorway with her body turned to the side. She turned her head to look at the camera with a bright smile on her face. She had one hand touching the door, while the other rested on her thigh. The second shot was very similar. However, the model wore a more serious expression in the pic.

Lindsay wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shots. The glam look included long lashes and thick black eyeliner. She added a soft pink eye shadow and sculpted brows to further define her eyes. Lindsay illuminated her face with some shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, and chin, as well as pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the application with light pink lipstick.

Many of the model’s over 1.1 million followers immediately began to show their love for the photos. The post has racked up more than 106,000 likes since it was shared to her feed. Fans also flocked to leave over 1,300 messages in the comments section for Lindsay to read.

“An actual angel wow,” one fan stated.

“Bombshell reminds me of Heather Locklear back in the days,” another remarked.

“Absolutely breathtaking…eyes kill me,” a third comment read.

“So naturally beautiful… you should try product placement in your posts, because I’m buying whatever you’re selling,” a fourth social media user told the model.

As many fans know, the blond beauty appears to have no qualms about showing off her fit physique in her posts. She’s seen sporting tiny bathing suits, plunging tops, and tight pants on the regular.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay gave her followers a thrill earlier this month when she slayed in a skimpy pink bikini on the beach. To date, that upload has pulled in more than 85,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.