China Plans To Rerelease ‘Avatar,’ ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ & More To Lure Audiences Back To The Cinemas

China has officially begun reopening cinemas for the first time since January now that they have the coronavirus mostly contained. In a bid to lure people back to movie theaters, the country is preparing to rerelease two of its highest-grossing films of all time, Avengers: Endgame and Avatar, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Between 600 and 700 smaller cinemas have reopened their doors in China. None of the larger, nationwide chains have begun airing films again, but it appears to be only a matter of time.

It will take a while for their film industry to rebuild. Regulators are hoping to get a boost by turning to tried and true films like those from the superhero genre. Endgame isn’t the only Avengers movie set to be rereleased. The country is planning to return all four of Marvel’s Avengers films in addition to Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar and Inception.

One exciting thing about this rerelease is that it will position Avengers: Endgame and Avatar to go head-to-head for the “all-time box-office race” yet again.

The movie is likely something Nolan would support, as he recently penned an open essay urging audiences to consider helping cinemas the moment they reopen to ensure they survive the current public health crisis.

“Rereleasing fan favorites can mean big business in China. Back in 2012, a 3D rerelease of James Cameron’s ‘Titanic’ earned $145 million. In 2018, Japanese anime master Hayao Miyazaki’s 2001 classic ‘Spirited Away’ earned $69 million from a China rerelease,” says The Hollywood Reporter.

As for their decision to bring the Avengers films back to theaters, it is a smart move since the franchise has earned more than 1.3 billion dollars in China alone. Avatar also raked in billions when it released, making $2.744 billion worldwide. As for Inception and Interstellar, both movies have strong followings and earned a staggering amount at the box office when they first debuted, too.

There are no official dates set yet for when these movies will make their way back to the cinema. According to the article, a source from one of the country’s biggest cinema operators said they would be made available “basically, whenever the DCPs reach the cinemas.”

Depending on how China’s movie theaters fare in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, the United States may copy end up copying their strategy.

Many experts are still debating how the cinema industry will look on the other side of the ongoing crisis. It certainly helps that Hollywood will receive a “25 percent share of sales,” says the Chinese theater source.