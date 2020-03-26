Colton Underwood Reveals He Once Broke Up With Cassie Randolph Due To Communication Struggles

It was only a few days that the pair were apart before they realized they wanted to work things out.

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood is revealing private details of his life in his newly released book The First Time, including the fact that he once broke up with his current girlfriend Cassie Randolph. The break up, which fans were never clued in about, was very brief but would prove to be necessary for the pair to have tough conversations and grow together as a couple, according to The Daily Mail.

Unlike it may have appeared through social media, not everything was perfect and smooth rolling after the conclusion of Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. While Underwood and Randolph knew they were in love with one another, they struggled to communicate. While on the show they were forced to have open and honest conversations about their relationship and future together. However, off air those kinds of conversations didn’t come as easy, he explained.

“To put it very frank, after the show, we realized we weren’t communicating as well as we once did. Nobody was forcing us to talk about real things going on, so we let a lot of things build up. In a weird way, I kind of broke up with myself. I was like, I feel like we need to figure this out and in order to do that, we need space. She agreed. So it was a mutual thing.”

The separation would not last long. After only a few days the pair missed each other and wanted to get back together. They were able to settle their differences and get on to the same page once again.

“It was a very real and very emotional breakup, but it was also very good to be real and emotional because it forced us to have conversations and move on,” Underwood said.

Now Underwood and Randolph are able to recognize the signs when they are failing to communicate effectively and take care of the issue prior to it getting out of hand or causing distance between them. The pair are closer than ever and appear to be thinking seriously about their future together.

While Underwood noted that Randolph probably wouldn’t like how candid he was being, he admitted that he felt they both expected to get engaged by the end of 2020.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Underwood is currently staying with Randolph and her family in California where they have been caring for him since he tested positive for the coronavirus last week. He is beginning to show signs of recovery.