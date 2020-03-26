Barack Obama’s Chief Economist Isn’t Sure If The Coronavirus Stimulus Is Enough

Although the Senate passed a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package late Wednesday night, former President Barack Obama‘s chief economist, Jason Furman, isn’t convinced that it’s enough.

“I think this is the biggest, fastest thing I’ve ever seen Congress do and I’m still not sure if it’s enough,” Furman said in an interview with Yahoo Finance.

“In some sense, I grade them like an ‘A’ for how quickly they got here and how big it was, [but] to some degree it may be up against a problem that’s even bigger and faster.”

The bill includes $500 billion for corporations, $350 billion in loans for small businesses, and stimulus checks of $1,200 for qualifying Americans. Furman praised the multilevel approach of the bill and the decision to write checks for Americans who are unemployed as well as those still working to provide a “bit of a baseline.”

“By itself is it enough?” Furman asked. “No, but it’s better than nothing.”

Regardless, Furman praised the bill’s support for businesses and compared it to the $80 billion put toward auto bailouts during the 2008 financial crisis. He noted that the government received almost all of its crisis aid funds back — with the exception of approximately $10 billion — and said that the current plan will similarly have a net cost, but it will be smaller than the alternative.

“If we lose 10% of our money on these bailouts, but these companies continue and jobs are preserved I think that would be fine.”

As reported by NPR, Furman previously supported writing checks to Americans as a way to combat the economic crisis born from the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Washington did not at first appear to take such a route seriously, the closure of bars, restaurants, and other businesses sparked support from Republican Senators, including Mitt Romney.

While Furman acknowledges that providing cash to Americans won’t revive supply chains or businesses, he claims that helping struggling families get by is “enough.”

The Guardian reports that Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she is “certain” the coronavirus stimulus will pass the House when it reaches the floor on Friday morning. However, she also expressed her desire for improvements in the next round of legislation.

According to The Hill journalist Scott Wong, Pelosi claimed Democrats would like to see more money allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), state and local governments, and Washington, D.C.

The coronavirus aid process received some pushback from Republicans, as well. In response to an initial GOP proposal, Republican Senator Josh Hawley called for equal pay to low-income Americans.