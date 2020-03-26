Taylor Swift Sends Money To Fan That Was Out Of Work Due To The Coronavirus

Taylor Swift sent $3,000 to a fan struggling to pay her bills due to the coronavirus crisis.

Turner, a freelance music photographer, found herself in a predicament when the coronavirus pandemic hit and calls for social distancing kept people in their homes. She was not getting the business she needed and did not know if she would be able to continue living in New York City.

Turner did not ask for any financial assistance of any kind but rather wrote a post on Tumblr in which she discussed the impact of the current pandemic on the nations economy and particularly upon the music industry. The post caught Swift’s eye and the singer followed her on Tumblr.

“I saw that she had just started following me on Tumblr, so I was jumping around and screaming about that, and then I saw that the top post on Tumblr was about the fact that I was financially struggling and I thought, ‘There’s no way she’s following me because of that.’ Then I started losing my mind even more,” Turner recalled.

Because she was not able to work, Turner feared that she would be unable to pay rent after May. Swift sent her the funds to help get her back on her feet so she can continue living out her dream.

“I have been working my entire life to be able to live in New York City and I thought that was going to be taken, and she saved that for me. So, I am just so, so, so grateful,” Turner said.

Once the stay at home order currently placed upon the state of New York is lifted, Turner intends to get back to work as soon as possible. Her ultimate dream is to one day photograph Swift herself. She emphasized that she had always looked up to Swift for many reasons, but particularly for her resilience. Swift’s generosity is now helping Tuner to be resilient, even in a time of fear and challenges.

Swift has been taking the coronavirus pandemic very seriously and has encouraged her fans to do the same.