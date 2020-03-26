M.I.A. Said She Would Rather Die Than Get Vaccinated Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Outspoken musician M.I.A. took to Twitter on Wednesday and shocked fans with a bold statement, per Music News.

The “Paper Planes” hitmaker stated she’s anti-vaccination and is not a fan of any medication. The British star made it clear that even if it offers safety from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she’s not interested.

M.I.A. took to the social media platform by telling followers that she would choose death over the vaccine or chip.

“Most of science is in bed with business. Business is in bed with banks, banks are in bed with tech, techs in bed with us, we’re in bed with corona (sic). Corona is in bed with science. So on… the best is prevention,” she said.

The “Bad Girls” songstress faced a bit of backlash from the tweets. She explained that she felt this way after her son was forced to be vaccinated when he was younger.

“In America they made me vaccinate my child before the school admission. It was the hardest thing. To not have a choice over this as a mother. I never wanna feel that again. He was so sick for 3 weeks then docs had to pump him with antibiotics to reduce the fever from 3 vaccines.”

M.I.A. has one 11-year-old son with her ex-fiance, Benjamin Bronfman.

She told fans to trust the vaccines they were given as a child and asked them to try not to stress too much over the virus.

She insisted that they aren’t going to die and that they can make it without stressing the medical systems. M.I.A. believes all the vaccines people had as a child is enough to see them through the pandemic.

According to Worldometers, there have been 494,317 cases of the virus so far. To date, over 22,285 people have died and 119,785 have recovered from the disease. The number of deaths continues to increase daily, leaving people around the world worried about catching the virus.

Numbers show that those over the age of 70 years old have been more affected than others.

Lots of high-profile celebrities have been using their platform to tell fans to stay home and be safe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hilary Duff and Bebe Rexha explained why it is beneficial to not go out.

Duff urged for the younger generation to stop going out and partying because she felt they were killing old people without realizing it.

Rexha asked her followers to do their civic duty after she found out that her 45-year-old’s friend of a friend had passed away from the virus.