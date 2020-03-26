Angeline Varona Flaunts Sideboob In Barely-There Swimsuit On Instagram

Latina bombshell Angeline Varona recently took to Instagram to update her 2.5 million followers with a new sultry update. In the lates sizzling post, uploaded March 25, the 26-year-old model wore a barely-there monokini that showcased her incredible assets and her killer body.

In the first pic, Angeline was outdoors, seemingly at the beach. She was photographed sideways and posed by squatting on a flight of wooden stairs, tugging at her monokini — which showed a glimpse of her flat stomach. She looked at the camera and gave a sultry gaze. Her long hair was blown by the wind, and her sun-kissed skin glowed under the bright sunshine.

The second snap showed the same photo, only that it was cropped differently. In the caption of the post, the Miami native shared that the popular social media platform wouldn’t let her upload the “full picture,” an only accepts the “cropped” ones. She then asked her fans on which photos they preferred the most — professional-taken photos or pics shot on iPhone.

Angeline sported a skimpy cream-and-black one-piece bathing suit. It featured open sides that exposed an ample amount of sideboob. Although it was not entirely visible in the shot, the swimsuit’s high leg cuts exposed a great deal of skin, especially around her midsection.

The brunette stunner sported a full face of makeup with her sexy ensemble. The application consisted of a full-coverage foundation, groomed eyebrows, several coats of mascara, a dusting of blush, and some mauve-colored lipstick. She left her long hair down, hanging over her shoulder.

According to the geotag, Angeline was in Miami Lakes, Florida.

Within the first 20 hours of going live, the post earned more than 149,000 likes and upwards of 1,600 comments. Angeline’s fellow models and online fans flocked to the comments section, showering her with compliments on her beauty and amazing physique. Others opted to express their love for the model by leaving a combination of emoji.

“You look so amazing, babe. I choose all of the photos in every combination possible,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“The most beautiful model on Instagram. Anything you post is quality, so any would be fine with me, as long as I see your photos,” another admirer gushed.

“How about all of you? Why should we have to choose? I personally love all your pics. You’re my fave model,” a third social media user added.

“I love you all the way! Boobs, sideboob, underboob, regular cleavage, booty, it doesn’t matter. I love them all!” a fourth one echoed.