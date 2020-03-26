Ana Cheri Teases Fans In Unbuttoned Daisy Dukes And A Strappy Sports Bra While Basking In The Sun

Ana Cheri showed off her killer curves in a skimpy ensemble in her latest Instagram share. The fitness model dazzled her 12.5 million followers with the new post on Thursday.

Ana’s most recent social media appearance contained a total of two photos that saw her standing in the middle of a secluded field with a cluster of white wind turbines in the distance behind her. A gorgeous view of the mountains and bright blue sky also filled the background as the model basked in the golden sun with her eyes closed in a blissful manner. As per usual, she looked smoking hot in a simple yet sexy ensemble that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique and quickly earned recognition from her millions of fans.

The brunette bombshell stunned in a black sports bra from her own Cheri Fit line that left plenty of her bronzed skin well within eyesight. The number boasted thick shoulder straps that showcased Ana’s toned arms, as well as a daringly low scoop neckline that left her decolletage bare and exposed an ample amount of cleavage. A flirty bow fell right in the middle of her chest to draw further attention to the busty display while a strappy design on the backside gave it a unique and edgy flair.

Instead of a pair of workout leggings or running shorts, Ana opted to rock a pair of daringly short daisy dukes with her tiny top. The distressed bottoms barely grazed to the babe’s upper thighs to give her audience a good look at her toned legs and teased a glimpse of her pert derriere in the second slide of the upload, where she was seen standing with her backside to the camera. Ana also chose to tease her fans by leaving the garment unbuttoned and folded down its waistband to show off her trim waist and toned abs.

Ana completed her look by sporting a black fedora hat on top of her dark tresses, which blew messily around her head in the gentle breeze. She was also done up with a full face of makeup that included a light pink lip gloss, shimmering highlighter, winged eyeliner, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began flooding the social media sensation’s new post with love. The double Instagram update has racked up nearly 66,000 likes within just two hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Perfection,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Ana was “so unbelievably gorgeous and so sweet.”

“Girl crush every day…every time you post, I legit am inspired to get up and workout. If we want a body like yours we must put in the WORK! #goals,” a third follower commented.

“You look amazingly beautiful and perfect in your new sports bra top. Amazing body and perfect 10 curves Mrs. Cheri,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Ana seems to impress her followers no matter what she is wearing. Another recent post to her feed saw her showing off the results of her dedicated gym routine in a white sports bra and metallic leggings, both of which were from her own Cheri Fit collection. That look proved popular as well and earned over 101,000 likes.