Trump Administration Ignored Pandemic Playbook From Barack Obama National Security Council, ‘Politico’ Reports

A 69-page 'playbook' by the Obama administration gave instructions on preparing for a pandemic, but Trump simply ignored it, a new report says.

Following the West African Ebola epidemic that lasted from 2014 to 2016, officials at the National Security Council in the Barack Obama administration authored a “playbook” containing valuable guidance on how the United States government should prepare for future pandemics. But though the Trump administration was briefed on the playbook in 2017, they simply paid no attention to it, according to a report published on Wednesday by Politico.

Formally titled Playbook for Early Response to High-Consequence Emerging Infectious Disease Threats and Biological Incidents, the existence of the 69-page “pandemic playbook” had not been previously revealed to the public. Tom Bossert, the former head Trump administration NSC official in charge of pandemic response told Politico that he “engaged actively” with his predecessors on the Obama team and “took seriously their transition materials and recommendations on pandemic preparedness.”

But Bossert was fired by Trump in 2018. Earlier this month, Bossert publicly warned about the severity of the coronavirus crisis, saying on March 6 that 100 million Americans could ultimately contract the disease.

On that same day, Trump in a public statement gave very different advice, saying, “Calm. You have to be calm. It’ll go away,” as quoted by The Washington Post. Trump frequently sought to minimize the threat of the viral outbreak, The Post chronicled, even as his administration ignored steps outlined in the “playbook” necessary to prepare for dangerous pandemics.

Donald Trump (c) and his administration simply ignored a detailed book of instructions for responding to a pandemic, a new report says. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Among other guidelines, the playbook urges any U.S. administration to ask such questions as “Is there sufficient personal protective equipment for healthcare workers who are providing medical care?” Health care workers across the country are now faced with extreme shortages of “PPE,” endangering their own safety and the health of coronavirus patients.

But one Trump administration official told Politico that the playbook was essentially useless.

“The plan we are executing now is a better fit,” the official, not named by Politico, told the site. A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson also confirmed to Politico that the Obama-era “playbook” was not part of the Trump administration plan for combatting the coronavirus pandemic.

According to earlier reports, Trump and his advisers also disregarded reports from the U.S. intelligence community, warning of the coming pandemic that was then wreaking devastation in China. Trump’s refusal to heed the intelligence warnings was characterized this week by Foreign Policy magazine as an intelligence failure worse than the failures leading up the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, or the 1941 Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

Through January and February, as Trump and his advisers ignored both the intelligence reports and pandemic playbook, he repeatedly shrugged off the severity of the crisis, according to the Post reporting, even claiming on February 26 that the number of cases in the U.S. would drop “close to zero” in “a couple of days.”

One month later, the U.S. case total has topped 69,000 with more than 1,000 deaths from coronavirus infection, according to the population data site Worldometers.