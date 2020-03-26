Kayla Moody Rocks Shimmery Eye Makeup & Bodycon Dress In Busty New Photo

Kayla Moody dressed up for her fans today while sporting a beautiful and shimmery application of makeup in the process on her popular Instagram page. The blond bombshell is currently in quarantine, but instead of just lounging around in sweats, she has been dressing up in some incredibly sexy looks. In the latest addition to her feed, the model snapped a selfie while striking a killer pose.

Moody appeared in front of a mirror, twirling a strand of her hair in one hand and holding her sturdy phone case in the other. The military wife did not reveal her exact location, but she looked to be in a lobby, most likely in Puerto Rico where she resides. She highlighted her trim figure in a tight-fitting nude dress that had a straight neckline, going off her shoulders and across her bust. Moody went braless under the outfit, showing off her chest through the thin fabric.

While posing in profile, the hottie also showed off her trim waistline. The NSFW outfit hit at her upper thigh, exposing a glimpse of her leg for the camera. Moody parted her tresses in the middle and an equal amount of hair fell on both sides of her shoulders. She added a gorgeous application of makeup, including a light shimmer on both eyes. To extend her lashes, Moody rocked a thick black mascara while lining her brows with filler as well. The social media sensation also added a light pink gloss to her full lips.

In the caption of the post, she told fans that dressing it up will make them feel better. The update has been a hit on her page so far, attracting over 3,000 likes as well as 100 comments in less than an hour of being live. Most followers applauded the model for her killer figure while countless others let her know that she looks breathtakingly beautiful.

“Jaw dropping perfection,” one Instagrammer raved on the post.

“You’re right. I feel better already looking at you dressed up. Pretty picture,” a second follower agreed, adding a clapping hands emoji to the end of their comment.

“The stars the moon and sun are minor to me because you always shine brighter than all of them,” another fan added.

