Joe Biden Accuser Details Alleged Sexual Assault In Graphic Interview

In April of 2019, The Union reported that Alexandra Tara Reade accused Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, of sexual assault shortly before he announced his run. Now, The Daily Wire reports that Rolling Stone journalist and podcaster Katie Halper released an audio clip in which she interviews Reade — a former staff assistant to Biden — who documents the alleged assault in graphic detail.

According to Reade, the assault took place in 1993 when she worked in Biden’s U.S. Senate office. The incident reportedly began when she brought a gym bag to Biden after being instructed to do so. After greeting her by name, Reade claims that the former Vice President began to touch her sexually in the “side area.”

“We were alone, and it was the strangest thing,” Reade said. “There was no, like, exchange really, he just had me up against the wall.”

Reade claims that Biden then touched her underneath her clothes, went down her skirt, and “penetrated” her using his fingers. At one point, Biden allegedly kissed her and asked her if she “wanted to go somewhere else.”

“C’mon man, I heard you liked me,” Biden reportedly said after the alleged assault ended.

Reade described the shock of the alleged encounter and claimed that before the incident she viewed him as a “champion of women’s rights.”

“It seemed surreal,” she said, adding that Biden seemed “annoyed” with her reaction.

At this point, Biden allegedly told Reade she was “nothing” to him.

“You’re nothing,” he reportedly said. “Nothing.”

Reade claims that Biden than appeared to try and console her, likely because she “looked shocked.”

“You’re okay,” Biden allegedly said after grabbing Reade by the shoulders. “You’re fine. You’re okay. You’re fine.”

Outside of the sexual encounter, Reade also accused Biden of touching her in inappropriate ways during her time in his U.S. Senate office.

“He used to put his hand on my shoulder and run his finger up my neck,” Reade said back in April of 2019.

As reported by The Intercept, Time’s Up, a #MeToo advocacy group reportedly connected to a top Biden advisor, allegedly refused to publicize Reade’s claims against the 77-year-old politician. The organization, which has its legal defense fund set up in the National Women’s Law Center (NWLC), allegedly pointed to its nonprofit status and Biden’s presidential run as reasons for not defending Reade.

“As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, the National Women’s Law Center is restricted in how it can spend its funds, including restrictions that pertain to candidates running for election,” NWLC spokesperson, Maria Patrick, said of the purported legal constraints.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Biden claims he will pick a female as his running mate on his potential 2020 ticket.