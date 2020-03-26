Jilissa Zoltko Flashes Her Sexy Curves In A ‘Lil’ Striped Bikini’ By The Pool

Jilissa Zoltko took to her Instagram account this week with yet another racy bikini post. The model flashed all of her curves in the upload as she lounged by the swimming pool.

Jilissa opted for a black-and-white striped bikini with black trim. The top showcased her ample cleavage and toned arms and helped to put her flat tummy and impressive abs on full display. The tiny bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and gave fans a peek at her long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with a gold cuff bracelet on her wrist.

In the first snap, the model sat on the marble edge of the pool. She rested her weight on one hip and had her hand behind her to keep her balance. Her other hand was on her thigh as she gave a sultry stare into the camera. The second shot featured Jilissa in nearly the same pose, only this time she turned her head to the side and looked away from the lens.

The blond bombshell had her long, gold locks pulled up into a messy bun behind her head. She left her bangs loose to frame her face.

Jilissa also rocked a full face of makeup in the snaps. The application included long lashes and black eyeliner, which she helped define with soft pink eye shadow and sculpted brows. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her cheeks to complement her glowing tan. She completed the glam look with light pink gloss on her lips.

Many of the model’s 686,000-plus followers went wild for the shots, clicking the like button more than 36,000 times since its upload. Fans also flocked to the comments section to gush over her by leaving over 440 messages.

“I wonder what it’s like being flawless,” one follower wrote.

“This is the content we needed,” another stated.

“Those hips! To die for. I thought the second pic would be the [peach emoji],” a third social media user remarked.

“You’re flawless! @jilissa Come visit Hawaii after this whole virus thing,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to rocking a bikini in her online photos. She often poses in scanty bathing suits while flaunting her enviable curves.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jilissa got the pulses of her followers racing earlier this month when she sported a skimpy tiger-print two-piece with ruffled straps. To date, that post has racked up more than 31,000 likes and over 415 comments.