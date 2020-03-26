Christina Milian Shows Off Post-Baby Body 2-Months After Giving Birth: ‘Shaved My Legs Today’

Christina showed off her legs in a playsuit.

Christina Milian proudly gave fans a look at her stunning post-baby body in a set of stunning new photos shared to her Instagram account this week. A mere two months after giving birth to her second child, a son named Isaiah, the actress and singer sizzled as she flashed her toned legs in a playsuit and joked about having shaved her legs.

Christina shared the upload with fans on March 24. It included three different photos of herself in a dark green romper which gave her 6.1 million followers a good look at her pins.

In the first snap, the beauty looked years younger than her actual age of 38 as she sat on a shiny kitchen counter. Christina had both of her legs dangling over the side as she held on to the edge of the counter with her left hand.

The “Dip It Low” singer showed off her natural beauty with glowing, neutral makeup and had her dark hair slicked back away from her face. She accessorized with two large hoop earrings in her ears and a gold ring on her left hand.

Christina’s stylish short-sleeved playsuit was a khaki green ensemble and she highlighted her slim waist with a black belt with large circles wrapped around her waist to make her middle look even slimmer.

In the second photo, she crossed both of her legs underneath her and put both of her hands on her knees.

In the third and final photo, the John Tucker Must Die actress leaned back and rested on her left hand as the photographer (who she revealed in the caption was her fiancé Matt Pokora) moved from being directly in front of her to the side.

Her toned legs were on full show as she put her tiptoes on a white stool in front of her and gave the camera a coy smile, all while sitting in front of a neon sign in the shape of a heart.

In the caption, Christina joked that she’d shaved her legs so that her fiancé “knows it’s real” alongside the hashtag #waystosayiloveyou. She also added the hashtag #legday.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise, with many noting how youthful the beauty looked.

“You really don’t age still looking like Love Don’t Cost A Thing sis,” one person wrote, referring to her 2003 movie.

“How do you manage to still look like you 16,” another Instagram user asked, adding, “I need your secret.”

“You don’t ever age!?” another commenter said.

The snaps came a mere two months after the star welcomed her second child, her first with Matt, into the world on January 20. Christina is mom to 2-month-old son Isaiah and 10-year-old daughter Violet, who she shares with music producer The-Dream.

Christina previously opened up about getting back into shape after becoming a mom for the second time in February.

She posted a stunning snap of herself in her snakeskin-print workout gear as she flashed her toned middle in a croptop.