Tammy Hembrow Sports White Tank-Top & Tiny Gray Shorts As She Shows What ‘Home Workouts Look Like These Days’

Tammy Hembrow is an Instagram model with millions of followers that love her daily posts. Many of the fitness model’s photos and videos feature her gym-honed physique in a variety of skimpy and racy outfits. Occasionally, Tammy posts a video in which she demonstrates a specific workout or exercise for her enthusiastic community of fans that look to her for fitness motivation.

On Wednesday, the mother-of-two posted a four-part video series in which she demonstrates what her home workouts look like now that she’s confined to her house due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the videos, Tammy shows how having two young children complicates her home workouts as her daughter Saskia attempts to join in the exercises.

For the workout, Tammy wears a white, tight-fitting, cropped tank top with spaghetti straps that clings to her busty chest and leaves a bit of toned tummy exposed. She pairs the top with light-gray shorts that end just below her backside and emphasize her gym-honed booty and sculpted legs. The fitness trainer forgoes shoes for the workout and sports a pair of white ankle socks. She wears her long, straight blonde hair pulled back with a large clip and adds a touch of black mascara and glossy lips to complete the look.

In the videos, Tammy uses a black exercise band for resistance and a pink exercise mat. The first exercise involves laying on her back, bending her knees and pushing her hips up and down with the band across her thighs. In the background, Saskia can be seen attempting to follow alongside her mom.

In the second video, Tammy does backward leg raises while her daughter sits on the floor in front of the camera and does some stretching. The third video shows the model performing a series of squats and side leg raises. As she moves through the exercise, Saskia tries to catch her mom’s attention and direct her to look at her brother. In the final exercise, Tammy does walking squats while Saskia walks around with a gray exercise band around her ankles.

The model’s 11 million followers loved the video post, leaving over 1,500 comments and more than 280,000 likes in the first day of being posted. Many Instagram users found Tammy’s videos to be highly entertaining.

“Omg she’s so cute!!! Haha,” one follower commented.

“@tammyhembrow the last video of you trying so hard to concentrate and not laugh.. priceless,” another social media user wrote.